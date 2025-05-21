Yeovil Announce Match for Marcus

Wednesday, 21st May 2025 14:12 Yeovil Town have announced a Match for Marcus, a friendly celebrating the career of Marcus Stewart against Bristol Rovers at Huish Park on Saturday 19th July, and are inviting fans of the striker’s other former clubs to attend. Last week, Stewart, 52, who was diagnosed with MND in September 2022, left his role as head of player development with the Glovers having rejoined the club in June 2022, having been a player there late in his career. Yeovil have now announced that they will be staging a special game against the Pirates, Stewart’s hometown club where started his career, to pay tribute. “We are pleased to announce that we will be hosting Bristol Rovers on Saturday 19th July in a Match for Marcus, a fixture celebrating the career of Yeovil Town and Bristol Rovers legend Marcus Stewart,” the Glovers wrote on their website. “Marcus has played a key role for Yeovil Town and Bristol Rovers not only on the pitch but also on the touchline, leaving a lasting impact at every stage of his footballing journey. “Born in Hartcliffe, Bristol, Marcus began his professional career with Bristol Rovers, where he made over 170 appearances for the Gas. During his time there, he scored in the 1995 Second Division play-off final, although the result ultimately ended in defeat. “That moment was just the start of a career that would bring accolades, admiration, and memories to fans across the country.” The Somerset club are inviting fans of the other clubs Stewart represented, including Town supporters, to come along: “Marcus Stewart departs Huish Park a hero. This fixture will be an absolute honour to host. “We invite all those touched by Marcus’s career – whether from Bristol Rovers, Yeovil Town, Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town, Sunderland, Bristol City, Preston North End or Exeter City – to join us in celebrating a truly fantastic human being and footballing figure.”

Photo: Action Images



