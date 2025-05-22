Taylor: We're in Good Stead For Next Season

Thursday, 22nd May 2025 09:42 by Kallum Brisset Town midfielder Jack Taylor has dismissed suggestions that confidence is an issue within the playing squad, the Blues having won just one of their last 18 Premier League matches. The 2-1 victory at Bournemouth last month remains Town’s sole league success in 2025, with only one of their four victories this season coming on home soil at Portman Road. Kieran McKenna’s side dropped to 19th in the table following Sunday’s defeat at fellow relegated side Leicester City, with only West Ham United left to play this weekend before the Blues one-year stay in the top flight draws to a close. Despite Town’s poor form, Taylor insists the players maintain the belief in no small part due to the work on the training pitch with McKenna and the coaching staff. “I don’t think it is because we’re still playing,” he said when asked whether confidence levels are flagging. “We’re not just lumping the ball forward and going away from what we train every day for and what we’ve built this club for and how we play for the boss. “I wouldn’t say we’re not confident, but it has had a part to play maybe in the final third with the lack of goals recently. It’s part of football and the quicker we get that back the quicker the lads will be back to normal.” Regardless of the end result this season, players have continuously reiterated that they will be better for the experience of playing Premier League football over the past year. A large number of Town’s squad have been playing at the level for the first time in their careers, with the likes of Sam Morsy and Leif Davis having key roles after climbing from League One with the Blues. Taylor accepted that expectation levels will be greater for Town next season, but agreed that he will return to the Championship a much better player than when he left it. The 26-year-old said: “One hundred per cent. You’re playing against top players week in, week out here. “I’m not going to say it’s going to get easier, everyone knows the Championship’s one of the hardest leagues in the world. It will be more of a Tuesday-Saturday sort of basis so everyone’s got to be fit and ready to go and the squad has got to be ready for next season. “We know there’s going to be added pressure next season. Everyone’s predicting us to bounce straight back up which the club obviously want to do because that’s what we’ve invested for and what we work every day for is to be a Premier League football club. “We’re in good stead for next year and the experience this year will help the lads so much more. On that aspect of things it’s great, but less of days like [the Leicester game].” Taylor added: “The squad’s in such a better way than it was last year. We’ve brought in lads who have built, they’ve come in and joined what we’re about and fitted into the group really well. “There’s timing as well, they’re still quite new players some of them, especially Julio [Enciso] coming in January and is still learning on the job of what we’re about and what we need in every aspect of the game. “Everyone buying in and time, once we start getting that winning formula back then it will all start clicking again.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Cloddyseedbed added 10:23 - May 22

Midfield was poor last year. Lack of pace and ideas, Cajuste the exception but he like many others couldn't string many appearances together for injury problems. Midfield needs rebuilding ready for Premier league return. In my opinion Taylor didn't stand out in Championship last time and most certainly didn't this season. 0

poet added 10:25 - May 22

Whilst I agree with Taylor that we are in “good stead” as far as management, back room staff, and ownership is concerned, however, he talks about players who have been brought in as though they will be remaining at the club. Delap is going, it looks highly likely that Phillips won’t be staying, Cajuste sadly is unlikely to stay, Enciso will go back to Brighton, I believe Luongo will retire. That leaves us dangerously short, especially in Taylor’s position of midfield.

I’m confident that McKenna and Ashton have this under control, and probably already have plans in place for reinforcements. If not, then a return to the PL will be much more difficult. 1

darkhorse28 added 10:31 - May 22

I like Jack, could be a fantastic number 8 at championship level. It’s just a bizarre signing, McKenna has never played an 8 in any game I’ve seen. It’s the double pivot with one or two 10’s depending on if we’re 4 at the back or not…, never an 8. We have the same issue with Humphrey’s. And then you listen to Clarke etc saying they’ve spent all season learning how to play a new role (inverted).



I really worry about our telnet ID collectively. Probably our best signings for the back to back seasons were Morsy and Chaplin, and Cook brought those in…, Ashton has done well in the EFL getting deals over the line, but the general talent ID has been massively short of the required standard for the prem. £150 million and choosing only EFL, is the elephant in the room we’ll have to address at some point, if we ever want to be established at this level.



A promoted side will sign Doucoure this summer…, he’s probably two levels above what we have, will be on a free, wages aren’t too bad, and has vast experience, it can be done with the right networks, strategy, and aspirations. We just got our strategy wrong, and we need to accept it, or repeat it. 0

darkhorse28 added 10:40 - May 22

Also meant to add, seems KM wants him as an option in the double pivot…, but he looks really uncomfortable in that role. Facing his own goal and on the half turn, he looks a little lost at times, it’s not what he’s done his whole career, not where his skills are…, maybe he can adapt but I’m not so sure …, Sam makes the role look so easy, and it’s technically not, he’s got great situational awareness and I’m not sure you can coach that.



Always get a feeling Taylor would be better off at a club that play an 8, he’s great getting forwards and running past players as a third man …, we don’t do that, he’s a great engine, an eye for goal, and a threat, but I don’t see where he fits in a McKenna system. Mass was a great foil for Sam, Taylor has different qualities. We are so short in that CDM next season. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments