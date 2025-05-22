Forest Eyeing Davis
Thursday, 22nd May 2025 11:56
TWTD understands Nottingham Forest are again keeping tabs on Blues left-back Leif Davis.
As previously reported, Forest, who go into Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season chasing a Champions League spot, showed strong interest in the 25-year-old in January 2024.
Davis, one of Town’s star performers in the League One and Championship promotion campaigns, signed a new Blues contract which runs to the summer of 2028 in October and is very much part of Kieran McKenna’s plans for next season and beyond.
If Forest or any other club - Newcastle and West Ham were also linked prior to the Blues’ promotion - were to firm up their interest then Town would be looking for a very significant fee for the full-back, who was signed from Leeds United for £1.1 million in the summer of 2022.
Newcastle-born Davis, who returned from a three-match ban at Leicester on Sunday, has made 120 starts and two sub appearances for Town, scoring six goals and recording 38 assists.
Meanwhile, Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in last night’s Europa League final is likely to have dealt a significant blow to their hopes of signing Town striker Liam Delap this summer.
The Red Devils will now not be able to offer Champions League football next season, which the other leading contenders Chelsea and Newcastle United will hope to confirm on Sunday.
Delap, 22, is understood to have been given permission to speak to all three clubs over the last week or so with all parties keen to get a deal done quickly.
