Forest Eyeing Davis

Thursday, 22nd May 2025 11:56 TWTD understands Nottingham Forest are again keeping tabs on Blues left-back Leif Davis. As previously reported, Forest, who go into Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season chasing a Champions League spot, showed strong interest in the 25-year-old in January 2024. Davis, one of Town’s star performers in the League One and Championship promotion campaigns, signed a new Blues contract which runs to the summer of 2028 in October and is very much part of Kieran McKenna’s plans for next season and beyond. If Forest or any other club - Newcastle and West Ham were also linked prior to the Blues’ promotion - were to firm up their interest then Town would be looking for a very significant fee for the full-back, who was signed from Leeds United for £1.1 million in the summer of 2022. Newcastle-born Davis, who returned from a three-match ban at Leicester on Sunday, has made 120 starts and two sub appearances for Town, scoring six goals and recording 38 assists. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in last night’s Europa League final is likely to have dealt a significant blow to their hopes of signing Town striker Liam Delap this summer. The Red Devils will now not be able to offer Champions League football next season, which the other leading contenders Chelsea and Newcastle United will hope to confirm on Sunday. Delap, 22, is understood to have been given permission to speak to all three clubs over the last week or so with all parties keen to get a deal done quickly.

Photo: Matchday Images



ipswichultra added 12:06 - May 22

Leif Davis has been a fantastic servant to the club — his commitment, energy, and performances have been vital to our progress. If he does choose to move on, we owe him our thanks and best wishes for the future.



That said, there’s still plenty to be excited about. With Marcus Harness returning from loan, and a fully fit Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns back in action, Ipswich will be more than ready to push for a top 6 finish in the Championship next season. The future’s still bright at Portman Road. -3

poet added 12:06 - May 22

Personally, when I’ve watched them play, I’ve never been particularly confident that Forest were good enough to occupy such a lofty position in the PL.

Their last game that I watched, was their 2-2 draw with Leicester on their home turf. They were in the lead twice, but never looked to have the ability to hold onto their lead. For me, they have always looked to flatter to deceive. I think next season will be telling for them. 2

ArnieM added 12:11 - May 22

This will test Davis' resolve to remain at Town ... 0

ArnieM added 12:13 - May 22

Ps . Forest's mantra for PL survival has been to defend deep and hit on the break. Davis' defensive attributes are far less impressive than his attacking skills. 2

blues1 added 12:22 - May 22

ArnieM. Agree to an extent about Davis's defensive attributes, but maybe thats just bcse of the role hes being asked to play. Maybe if he was playing as a proper left back, he may be able to defend better. Hard to say, as we've never relly seen him playing that role. 0

bluebullet29l added 12:28 - May 22

Marcus harness.....I nearly spat my tea out reading that....one of the funniest things I've read today....keep it up.... 0

gkroon89 added 12:29 - May 22

After seeing Townsend play defensively and his passing, I am not even sure Davis will be missed if sold. Forest are brave after watching Davis defending in the Premiership.



Extra Money will help no end. 20 million will is easily charged baring in mind the stupid fees we paid for Championship players. 1

