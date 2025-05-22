Al-Hamadi in Iraq Squad

Thursday, 22nd May 2025 12:48

Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi has been named in the Iraq squad for their World Cup qualifiers against South Korea and Jordan in June.

The Iraqis host the South Koreans in Basra on Thursday 5th June and then travel to face Jordan in Amman five days later.

Iraq, who will have former Australia boss Graham Arnold in charge for the first time, are currently third in the group and set to progress into the fourth round of qualifying.

Al-Hamadi, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Stoke City, has previously won 14 full caps, scoring three goals.

📋 IN FULL: Graham Arnold's 30-man #Iraq squad to take on South Korea and Jordan!#AsianQualifiers 🦁 pic.twitter.com/dT5hm4sKO2 — Iraq National Team (@IraqNT_EN) May 22, 2025









Photo: Matchday Images