Former Loanee Williams Handed Suspended Sentence

Friday, 23rd May 2025 12:44 Former Blues loanee Brandon Williams was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Chester Crown Court this morning. In March, Williams, who spent last season with Town, although back at parent club Manchester United for virtually the whole of the second half of the campaign, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without third party insurance. On August 20th last year, four days before he joined the Blues, the 24-year-had been seen driving at high speeds and erratically by witnesses, who also said he had had a balloon in his mouth, prior to a crash on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire. Following the accident, in which Williams’s Audi A3 struck a Ford Fiesta and then the central reservation having been travelling at 99mph shortly beforehand, the full-back was breathalysed, the test coming back negative, before he was treated at hospital and then questioned by police. At the March hearing, Williams admitted he was the driver of the Audi in a prepared statement, but denied the car was out of control, blaming the collision on another driver forcing him to swerve into the central reservation. In addition to the suspended sentence, Williams will be required to complete 180 hours of community service and has been banned from driving for three years. The former England U21 international, who has been without a club since being released by Manchester United last summer, made 10 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues, scoring twice.

Photo: Matchday Images