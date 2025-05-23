Phillips and Townsend Still Out and Sickness in the Camp, But Szmodics Back in Training

Friday, 23rd May 2025 14:44 Kalvin Phillips and Conor Townsend remain sidelined and there’s been some illness in the camp, but Sammie Szmodics is back training ahead of Sunday’s final game of the season at home to West Ham, while manager Kieran McKenna expects most of the Blues’ longer-term injured to be able to return at the start of pre-season training. Phillips, on loan from Manchester City, looks to have played his last game for the club, having suffered an achilles problem in the latter weeks of the season. “It is still mixed across the board. Kalvin is a no, he is seeing a specialist for the issue with his achilles and hopefully he will get that sorted in the off-season,” McKenna said. “Sammie Szmodics [who underwent ankle surgery] is back training with the group, but we have to decide on availability. “The long termers are still out and there is a little bit of sickness in the camp so we have had a few off and struggling with that. Hopefully we will be in a decent position by Sunday. “It doesn’t look like Conor [hamstring] is going to make it for the weekend although he is not too far away.” Regarding the longer term absentees, Aro Muric (shoulder surgery), Wes Burns (ACL), Jaden Philogene (MCL), Chieo Ogbene (achilles rupture) and Harry Clarke, who suffered an injury while away on loan at Sheffield United, McKenna says they are all making progress. “Some of them will hopefully be ready for the pre-season,” he said. “Jaden yes, Aro hopefully, Chieo will hopefully be involved in pre-season training. Wes will be a bit of time after that. “Most will be back in and around pre-season with Wes the one who is going to be a little bit further away from that. “Harry Clarke had an operation on his plantaris and hopefully should be back and ready for pre-season. “[Other than them], there are usually a few who play on through injuries and for the team and we have a few in that situation. “ I think here, like with most football clubs, there is a bit of tidying up to do at the end of the season. There will be a case of that, but hopefully we will have the large majority ready for the pre-season.” McKenna confirmed that the pre-season training camp will again be in Austria: “Everything sorted, but nothing announced yet. “Portman Road will be out of action for a few big shows there, so there will be plenty of away games, but sometimes travelling away during pre-season isn’t too bad as you get to spend a bit of time together. Plans for that are all in place.”

Photo: Reuters



Len_Brennan added 15:05 - May 23

Ogbene, Szmodics & Philogene to all be back, match fit, in time to start our opening game of the new season, probably.

That would be a very strong 3 to have behind Hirst in the Championship, to be replaced as a block by Chaplin, Broadhead & Clarke around the 65 minute mark. 0

