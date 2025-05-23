McKenna: Luongo Will Be Moving On Having Been an Incredible Player For the Club

Friday, 23rd May 2025 15:48 Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed midfielder Massimo Luongo will leave the club this summer after a hugely successful two and a half years at the club. Luongo, 32, returned to the Blues, where he had had a short loan spell early in the 2012/13 season while a Spurs player, in January 2023 after a trial and became a fixture in the middle of midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy for the remainder of that season as Town won promotion from League One and then the following year as they backed that up with promotion from the Championship. The Australia international has made fleeting appearances this season in the Premier League and with his contract up will move on. McKenna says talks with continue with Axel Tuanzebe and Cameron Burgess, whose current terms are also up, but that Luongo will make his final appearance for the club against West Ham at Portman Road on Sunday. “Cameron and Axel, there are still conversations going on with the club that will probably run into the week or so at the back end of the season,” he said. “Massimo’s going to be moving on in the summer, so I think it’s only right that the supporters, and I’m sure they’ll be really keen to do so, have an opportunity to give him the farewell that I think he deserves and he has the opportunity to give the farewell as well. “He’s been an incredible player for the club, probably if you wanted to look at up until this season in the Premier League, but points per game and win percentages, he might be the best free signing in football history. I’d like someone to pull that stat out from him arriving in that January, his win ratio over the next 18 months was incredible. “Working with him day to day, it’s not an accident, I have to say. From a football IQ point of view and a game-feel point of view, and I’ve said this to him, I think he’s the best player I’ve worked with, and I’ve worked with some really good players. “His football brain is outstanding. He’s a competitor and it’s been really good to have him here. You still see that day-to-day and, to be honest, I think he can do a really good job still. He’s still in good condition, he’s training really well. He’s, I think, got a really good chance to push on next year and be a big player for someone and, hopefully, play in the World Cup and all those things. “That’s really about what the decision is based around. He deserves to go and start a lot of games next season and hopefully push on and be an important player and earn his spot in the Australia squad if they can qualify for the World Cup. “And for us, it’s a position as a club where we need to try and invest in the future. Sam [Morsy] and Mass in particular have done incredibly for the club and Samy’s still going to be an important part of it next year but we still need to invest in those roles, in those positions and add depth to that midfield unit for next season but also for the seasons ahead. “I think it’s the right decision for all parties. I know the supporters will be keen to send Massimo off well and he’ll be keen to play a part in a big performance and I think he’s got a great chance to push on and have another great season next year.” In total, Luongo made 54 starts and 20 sub appearances in his second spell with the Blues, scoring five times, adding to eight starts and three games from the bench and one goal in his earlier loan stint.

Photo: Matchday Images



Lukeybluey added 15:51 - May 23

Thanks Mass! I remember watching you when you came initially on loan from Spurs many moons ago, played a massive part on our rise in recent years, very grateful, like many others has etched himself into the towns history books. Thankyou. 2

cressi added 15:57 - May 23

Been a top player for us should have got more games this year as couldn't have been any worse at Morsy had a superb understanding with mass good luck wherever you go football and in life. 1

Flight_of_Shefki added 16:02 - May 23

What a quality lad. He's up there in the heart of legends. Wish him all the best. 2

BlueandTruesince82 added 16:07 - May 23

What a siging he has been. All the best Mas 2

EuanTown added 16:07 - May 23

He's my ballon dor nominee. He's here he's there he's every f k where. Massimo Massimo 1

Tractorboy58 added 16:12 - May 23

Going to be a very interesting summer with all the comings and goings 0

