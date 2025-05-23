McKenna: Tottenham and Chelsea Wins Standout Moments

Friday, 23rd May 2025 16:18 Town manager Kieran McKenna says the victories over Tottenham and Chelsea are his standout moments from his side’s season in the Premier League. The Blues go into the final match of the season having won only four games - just one at home - but two of those were against a couple of the division - and the world’s - biggest clubs. Asked to reflect on standout moments from the season, which will come to an end when Town host West Ham at Portman Road on Sunday, McKenna said: “There are a few. Of course, you enjoy the wins and we’ve had a couple against some of the biggest, richest clubs in the world. “We would have liked to have had more, but there are no guarantees you get any as a newly promoted team with the climb we have had. “No doubt, Tottenham away was special, Chelsea at home and the timing and the way we did it was special. And our other wins were special. We have had some really intense and good games. “I don’t think there have been too many bad draws for us in the division. Sometimes, we have had a couple on the balance of play that we felt should be wins, but generally if you have competed with a team and take points in a game, you have done a lot of things well. “There have been some really good moments – although they are not sticking to the front of my head too much, to be honest. Losses tend to stick with me a bit more. “But over the course of the season, there have been a couple of results and games that will live with supporters for a very long time and that are up there with any individual game basis that the club has been through in the last couple of decades. There are certainly a few memories to cherish.” McKenna says there wasn’t too much which surprised him about the division having worked in it during his time on the Manchester United staff prior to taking over at Town. “As I said before, I have coached in the Premier League for quite a few seasons,” he said. “I don’t think there has been anything that has shocked me from that point of view. “Taking a team from League One to the Championship to the Premier League in three seasons in modern football, in terms of the level the Premier League and even the Championship has gone to financially, has been an incredible journey. “We have learned an awful lot about the differences between the leagues, the recruiting between the leagues, the importance of many different factors – mostly trying to bring a club so quickly from where we were to where we went to and the challenges around that. “There have been lots of lessons learned and I think it has set us up well for the future, with a few things we would have done differently if we had our time over again. “But everything we have done has been for the right reasons and the best interests of the club at heart. If you make decisions based on them lines, it tends to work out pretty well in the long term.” At the end of what has been a remarkable three years for the club, McKenna says he is now looking forward to a summer break with his wife and children. “I’m ready for a holiday and see some time with my family,” he said. “Most football seasons are the same, but this year even more so – they go fast, but they go slow. “I think back to the Liverpool game [the opening match of the season] and it seems like a lifetime ago. But in other ways, in the second half of the season, you can’t believe it is done when you still have a lot more that you want to achieve and work on. “It’s been a long season and a short season, to be honest, in different ways. There has been reflection as we went along – certainly in the last few weeks. And there will be time for that again in the summer. “In general, I know I will go into the summer with my head held high in terms of I know we couldn’t have worked any harder this year and we have tried to make decisions and do the right thing for the best of this football club. “If you do that as a club, or as a person, you can rest easier. Of course, there is frustration that things could have been different with marginal decisions and things we could have done differently. There will be time for all of that in the summer. “I’m looking forward to some time with the family and getting the energy levels ready for next season.”

December1963 added 16:38 - May 23

My moment of the season? Jack Taylor’s winner at Wolves and the feeling of being in the away end with 3000+ fans. Magic. 0

