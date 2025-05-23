Delap and Hutchinson in U21s Squad For Training Camp

Friday, 23rd May 2025 18:50

Blues duo Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson have been named in a training squad ahead of the European U21 Championship in Slovakia in June.

The camp will take place at the national football centre at St George’s Park before head coach Carsley names his final squad of 23 players on Friday 6th June.

England play Czechia in their first group game on Thursday 12th June, then face Slovenia on Sunday 15th June before completing their group games against Germany Wednesday 18th June ahead of the knockout phase.

Delap, 22, who may have left the Blues prior to the tournament’s start having held talks with Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle, has been capped 12 times at U21 level, scoring three times, while Hutchinson, 21, has played four games for the U21s, scoring twice.

Fellow Blues forward Jaden Philogene, 23, had been in line for a place in the squad until he suffered an MCL injury at Chelsea last month.

England U21s: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Owen Goodman (AFC Wimbledon, on loan from Crystal Palace), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Doncaster Rovers, on loan from Chelsea),Tommy Simkin (Walsall, on loan from Stoke City), Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland), Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (QPR, on loan from Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Teden Mengi (Luton Town), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) , Liam Delap (Ipswich Town), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Middlesbrough, on loan from Aston Villa), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille, on loan from Norwich), Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)





Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect