Moyes: We're Among Clubs to Have Spoken to Delap

Saturday, 24th May 2025 11:25 Everton boss David Moyes has revealed that the Toffees are among the clubs to have spoken to Blues striker Liam Delap regarding a potential summer move. As previously reported, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle all held talks the 22-year-old over the last week and are understood to be the three sides at the head of the race for his signature. Delap is certain to leave the Blues this summer with the deal he agreed last summer when signing for an initial £15 million from Manchester City including a £30 million relegation release clause. Yesterday, Town boss Kieran McKenna confirmed that the club had given Delap permission to speak to other clubs and he has spent the week talking to interested parties. Everton’s interest has been known for some while and Moyes confirmed that his club has also spoken to the England U21 international but admits they’re very much outsiders. “We’ve had a chance to speak to him, yes,” he said. “He spoke to three or four clubs. “He’s given us our opportunity to pitch our case. We’re probably a little bit behind the black ball, but you never know what happens.”

Photo: Action Images/Reuters



Linkboy13 added 11:39 - May 24

Everton would be the ideal next step in his development. What he has achieved so far at such a young age is impressive but he is still developing and it is easy to over play youngsters who can then suffer burn out he would definitely get game time at Everton and David Moyes is a very underrated and experienced manager who would know how to bring him along and not over play him. 1

ip6blue added 12:08 - May 24

Looks likely to be a spring move rather than a summer one! 0

