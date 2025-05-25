Delap Supporters' Player of the Year

Sunday, 25th May 2025 19:00 Liam Delap was voted the Official Supporters Club’s Player of the Year, narrowly beating Jens Cajuste to the award. Delap, who is set to leave the club this summer with Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United the leading contenders for his signature, beat Cajuste, who has been on loan with the Blues from Napoli for the season, by only 36 votes. Dara O’Shea, who was named Men’s Player of the Year at the End-of-Season dinner on Monday, finished third in the award voted on by fans.

Photo: Reuters



grinch added 19:24 - May 25

Joke

..oshea was better over season -1

ArmaghBlue added 19:51 - May 25

A disinterested half season wonder getting supporters player of the year sums the fanbase of this club up -1

