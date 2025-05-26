TWTV Video Verdict - West Ham United With Adam Tanner

Monday, 26th May 2025 09:16

The TWTV team are joined by former Blues midfielder Adam Tanner as they reflect on Town’s final-day 3-1 defeat to West Ham United and the Premier League campaign and look forward to the Championship season ahead.

Jim Cooper talks to TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset, as well as Tanner and Dissboyitfc, who gives a view of the campaign from the stands.

Photo: Action Images