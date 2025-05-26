Enciso: Thanks For Supporting Me and For the Love
Monday, 26th May 2025 10:26
Departing loanee Julio Enciso has said his farewells and thanked everyone at Portman Road following his half-season spell at the club.
The 21-year-old, who joined the Blues on loan from Brighton in January, made 12 starts and one sub appearance, scoring two goals, the first in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea and the second the stunner at Everton, which ended in the same scoreline.
Speaking after yesterday’s game against West Ham, Town boss Kieran McKenna revealed Enciso had been left out of the side as he was keen to utilise players who are more likely to be at Portman Road next season, while also allowing the forward, who he said had a minor niggle, to prepare for Paraguay’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.
Speaking on Instagram in a video of the highlights of his time at the club, Enciso said: “Hello Ipswich fans, I want to thank you for this time that you have been supporting me and for the love.
“I take with me the best of you and also thanks to my teammates and coach Kieran for giving me the confidence. I wish you all the best.”
Enciso, who has a year left on his Brighton contract, has been linked with a summer loan move to Porto in Portugal, while Brazilian side Flamengo are also believed to be interested.
Photo: Matchday Images
