Enciso: Thanks For Supporting Me and For the Love

Monday, 26th May 2025 10:26 Departing loanee Julio Enciso has said his farewells and thanked everyone at Portman Road following his half-season spell at the club. The 21-year-old, who joined the Blues on loan from Brighton in January, made 12 starts and one sub appearance, scoring two goals, the first in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea and the second the stunner at Everton, which ended in the same scoreline. Speaking after yesterday’s game against West Ham, Town boss Kieran McKenna revealed Enciso had been left out of the side as he was keen to utilise players who are more likely to be at Portman Road next season, while also allowing the forward, who he said had a minor niggle, to prepare for Paraguay’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil. Speaking on Instagram in a video of the highlights of his time at the club, Enciso said: “Hello Ipswich fans, I want to thank you for this time that you have been supporting me and for the love. “I take with me the best of you and also thanks to my teammates and coach Kieran for giving me the confidence. I wish you all the best.” Enciso, who has a year left on his Brighton contract, has been linked with a summer loan move to Porto in Portugal, while Brazilian side Flamengo are also believed to be interested. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julio Enciso (@julioenciso.33)

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



poet added 10:30 - May 26

That sounds like a goodbye message. We’ll miss him, he’s been a superb influence on the pitch. All be it a little too impetuous.



However, I’m a little concerned.

Im 100 percent behind McKenna as our manager, however, I’m a little concerned with his comments, and I quote, “we just focused on the game with the boys who have been with us who are going to be with us going forward.”

(Did that indicate that Cajuste could be staying? I hope so, he’s a talented player). However, I looked at the lineup, our bench, the watching players who are injured etc, and apart from a few exceptions, I felt there were too many who are decent players, but not good enough to propel us back into the PL. That’s just my opinion, some may disagree. But according to McKenna’s comments, it looks as though he thinks differently.

Another thing, I’m also 100 percent behind our CEO Mark Ashton, he’s a very passionate man who has worked very hard for our club, but since our relegation was confirmed, I feel it’s been deafening by his silence. During the after match parade I thought he looked dejected and very unhappy. Yes he’s obviously very disappointed, as we all are.

A question I think we all want to be answered is, will there be a decent ‘war chest’ to strengthen the squad? At the beginning of the season he was very positive, full of verve and enthusiasm for the task ahead. I just think that if he intends to deliver a similar speech for the next task ahead, I feel, considering McKenna’s above mentioned comments, now would be a good time to do it. -3

Mariner1974 added 10:32 - May 26

He was a fun watch! Enjoyed having him at the club even though he's a massive hogger and has got to learn when to pass more! Him Delap were having a competition there for a while to see who could get a shot off quicker without remotely thinking to pass to a team mate. Hopefully he'll win another Goal of the Season for the Everton cracker! 0

Mariner1974 added 10:42 - May 26

@poet Yesterday's team of course looked more like players that will be around next year, but that includes injured players like Philogene, Ogbene as well. Szmodics coming back season will be a great bonus. We've missed him alot, and if we can hold onto Omari, Cajuste, O'Shea & Axel we'll be in a good place. We can only speculate about who's gonna stay and who's gonna go, as well as how much we're gonna bring in new players. Rumours are there will be plenty of coming and going, but either way, if we can retain the likes of Omari, O'Shea and co, we'll be in a lot better place than we were in the Championship last time around. Take a break and enjoy the summer, as there is ain't alot we can do about the club's transfer policy! Just gotta get behind the team that stays and arrives. I for one, am looking forward to it! 0

Marinersnose added 10:48 - May 26

That’s the calibre of player required for the PL make no mistake and he still has much to learn before getting a start at Brighton. Hopefully our summer purchasing will focus on pace and power so that we are better equipped for the PL next time. Steep learning curve for all 0

poet added 11:24 - May 26

Mariner1974. You make some good points regarding some available players. We’ve all seen though what calibre of player it takes to survive in the PL. I for one believe, despite the fact we have some decent players, this squad needs reinforcements. You’re right, we can’t influence what happens and we’ll just have to wait and see. My main point though, was as CEO, I believe this is a good time for Ashton to quell any fears some fans may have, and answer some poignant questions. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments