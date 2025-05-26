Town Coach Grant Linked With Terriers Job

Monday, 26th May 2025 12:38 Blues first-team coach Lee Grant is reportedly among the options to take over as manager at League One Huddersfield Town. The Terriers, whose drop into the third tier was confirmed by the 2-0 defeat at Portman Road which saw Town win a place in the Premier League a year ago, sacked Michael Duff in March and put academy manager Jon Worthington in charge for the remainder of the season. They ended the season 10th in the table. Former keeper Grant, 42, joined the Town coaching staff in May 2022 having ended his playing career at Manchester United, where he had worked with Blues boss Kieran McKenna and his assistant Martyn Pert. According to The Sun's Alan Nixon, Grant is among the options to take over the West Yorkshire side. Former Hull City manager Ruben Selles has also been linked. Grant has long had the ambition of becoming a manager, telling the Premier League’s website in January 2023: “A lot of goalkeepers have that leadership gene, where they love to coach, manage, drive, and really push people on. I've always enjoyed that sort of role, and for a long while I’ve been interested in management. “I set out with the goal of being a manager some years ago, so being here at Ipswich is a massively positive step in that journey. “When I’ll be ready for it, I don't know, but right now I feel I'm on the right trajectory working under a massively talented and highly regarded young coach who blows my mind on a daily basis.”

