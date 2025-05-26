Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Bookies' Early Favourites For Championship Title
Monday, 26th May 2025 12:49

Town are the bookies’ early favourites to win the 2025/26 Championship title.

The Blues, whose demotion to the second tier after one season in the Premier League was confirmed a month ago, are, according to Oddschecker, 5-1 favourites to win the division and 6-4 favourites to gain promotion.

Southampton, another of this season’s relegated Premier League sides, are second-favourites at 13-2 for the title and 2-1 for promotion.

Sheffield United, who missed out on promotion this season having finished third before being defeated in the play-offs, are third-favourites (9-1 and 5-2) with Birmingham, newly promoted from League One, fourth (11-1, 10-3).

The other relegated Premier League team, Leicester City, are seventh-favourites (14-1, 9-2), presumably as the Foxes are facing a points deduction due to contravening FFP rules.


Photo: Matchday Images



Gforce added 13:08 - May 26
Wish we weren't favourites really, just adds extra pressure we could do without.
Having said that,providing we can keep the majority of the squad together, along with 5/6 quality additions,then absolutely we should be right up there.
cressi added 13:59 - May 26
Summer ultra important need our mojo back.
Ebantiass added 14:15 - May 26
No chance but should be there or there abouts hopefully
