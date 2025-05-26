Town Bookies' Early Favourites For Championship Title

Monday, 26th May 2025 12:49 Town are the bookies’ early favourites to win the 2025/26 Championship title. The Blues, whose demotion to the second tier after one season in the Premier League was confirmed a month ago, are, according to Oddschecker, 5-1 favourites to win the division and 6-4 favourites to gain promotion. Southampton, another of this season’s relegated Premier League sides, are second-favourites at 13-2 for the title and 2-1 for promotion. Sheffield United, who missed out on promotion this season having finished third before being defeated in the play-offs, are third-favourites (9-1 and 5-2) with Birmingham, newly promoted from League One, fourth (11-1, 10-3). The other relegated Premier League team, Leicester City, are seventh-favourites (14-1, 9-2), presumably as the Foxes are facing a points deduction due to contravening FFP rules.

Photo: Matchday Images



Gforce added 13:08 - May 26

Wish we weren't favourites really, just adds extra pressure we could do without.

Having said that,providing we can keep the majority of the squad together, along with 5/6 quality additions,then absolutely we should be right up there.

cressi added 13:59 - May 26

Summer ultra important need our mojo back. 0

Ebantiass added 14:15 - May 26

No chance but should be there or there abouts hopefully 0

