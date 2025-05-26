Luongo: Together We Have Created Incredible Memories
Monday, 26th May 2025 14:48
Exiting Town midfielder Massimo Luongo has thanked everyone at Portman Road having created “incredible” memories together during his time at the club.
The Australian international, 32, joined the Blues on a free transfer from Middlesbrough in January 2023 and went on to be a key player in the team which won back-to-back promotions from League One and then the Championship.
Sydney-born Luongo, who had a previous loan spell with Town from Tottenham as an 18-year-old in 2012/13, leaves the club this summer with his contract up.
“I just wanted to say a massive, massive thank you for the past two and a half years,” he said in a message on the club’s social media.
“You’ve helped me achieve a childhood dream of playing in the Premier League. We’ve had amazing moments together I think I’m going to remember for the rest of my life and I just want to say thank you.
“Thank you for accepting me as soon as I came to the club, thank you for accepting me when I came on loan when I was 18.
“Further down the line, we’ve managed to achieve the ultimate goal of getting to the Premier League.
“Unfortunately, this year we couldn’t stay in the Premier League but this team has been incredible and you guys have been incredible the whole way.
“I just want to say it means so much that I’ve been able to do this with you guys. I came here as a boy in ways that I would never experience again, and I’ve left now as a man.
“And I’ve been able to deliver a job that I couldn’t deliver 12 years ago, and I’m here now leaving as a Premier League player, and I have only you guys to thank, so thank you.
“To my wife and my two little kids, Maxi and Annie, I know you guys love it here, but we’ll create more memories together somewhere else and we’ll always be watching Ipswich Town.
“Finally, to my teammates, to the coaching staff, and to the manager, I just want to say thank you.
“I’ve made friends that I will have for the rest of my life and we’ve created memories together which have been incredible.
“I have improved as a player more than I probably would have expected coming here at such a late age but I completely understand where this club is going and the manager’s got to do the right thing for the club and I believe that this club is going to one way, and that way is up.
“So, Town fans, stick by this team, stick by the club, as you always do, and I have every faith that this club will be back in the Premier League in a year’s time.
“So thank you very much. I’m a Town fan forever and I wish everyone all the best in the future.”
In total, Luongo made 54 starts and 20 sub appearances in his second spell with the Blues, scoring five times, adding to eight starts and three games from the bench and one goal in his earlier loan stint.
Photo: ITFC
