Phillips: McKenna Made Me Believe in Myself Again

Monday, 26th May 2025 21:54 On-loan Blues midfielder Kalvin Phillips, whose spell at Portman Road is up now the season is at an end, has said his goodbyes and says Town manager Kieran McKenna made him believe in himself again. Phillips, 29, joined the Blues on loan from Manchester City last summer following a tough couple of seasons after his £42 million move from hometown club Leeds United and an unhappy loan spell at West Ham. The former England man had an injury hit time at Portman Road, making only 17 starts and five sub appearances, scoring once, and ended the campaign unavailable due to an achilles issue. “A frustrating end to a tough season,” Phillips wrote on Instagram. “I just wanted to say thank you Ipswich Town. “Thank you to the fans for making me and my family feel so loved after a difficult two years. “Thank you to the staff and players, an unbelievable group that I loved being around every day. “And a special thanks to the manager, a great manager but also a great person, who’s helped me on and off the pitch in so many ways. He made me believe in myself again. “I have no doubt Ipswich will be back where they belong very soon and I wish everyone at the club all the best.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalvin Phillips (@kalvinphillips)

poet added 22:01 - May 26

When Phillips was fit and at his best, he was a very talented player, who showed true PL ability. I still think his best game for us was against Leicester. Before he was wrongfully sent off, he literally ran the show from midfield, they couldn’t get near him. 0

Jewell_in_the_Town added 22:03 - May 26

Such a shame that injuries prevented him from establishing himself as a regular starter. There were times when we saw glimpses of the player that made his name at Leeds. Hope that he can regain that elsewhere and perhaps even go on to establish himself in the national squad again.

Yet another player that speaks so highly of our manager. 1

