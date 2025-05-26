Phillips: McKenna Made Me Believe in Myself Again
Monday, 26th May 2025 21:54
On-loan Blues midfielder Kalvin Phillips, whose spell at Portman Road is up now the season is at an end, has said his goodbyes and says Town manager Kieran McKenna made him believe in himself again.
Phillips, 29, joined the Blues on loan from Manchester City last summer following a tough couple of seasons after his £42 million move from hometown club Leeds United and an unhappy loan spell at West Ham.
The former England man had an injury hit time at Portman Road, making only 17 starts and five sub appearances, scoring once, and ended the campaign unavailable due to an achilles issue.
“A frustrating end to a tough season,” Phillips wrote on Instagram. “I just wanted to say thank you Ipswich Town.
“Thank you to the fans for making me and my family feel so loved after a difficult two years.
“Thank you to the staff and players, an unbelievable group that I loved being around every day.
“And a special thanks to the manager, a great manager but also a great person, who’s helped me on and off the pitch in so many ways. He made me believe in myself again.
“I have no doubt Ipswich will be back where they belong very soon and I wish everyone at the club all the best.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]