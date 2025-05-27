Chelsea Strong Favourites to Sign Delap
Tuesday, 27th May 2025 10:16
Chelsea are now the strong favourites to sign Blues striker Liam Delap, TWTD understands.
Delap is certain to leave the Blues during the close season with the deal he agreed last summer when joining for an initial £15 million from Manchester City featuring a £30 million relegation release clause.
As previously reported, the 22-year-old spent last week talking to interested parties, making trips to speak to Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle and Chelsea.
While Toffees boss David Moyes admitted his club was an outsider, the other three have all been in serious contention.
Some in Delap’s circle were keen on a move to United, however, the player’s mind has remained open, but we understand Chelsea are now in pole position to land the England U21 international.
The West Londoners will want the deal done prior to the FIFA Club World Cup which gets under way in the US on Friday 15th June.
This summer’s transfer window is in two parts to allow deals prior to the Club World Cup and initially opens on Sunday until Tuesday 10th June. It reopens on Monday 16th June and runs until September 1st.
Town are similarly keen to get the move completed as soon as possible as they look to add to their squad ahead of their return to the Championship.
Delap played his final game for the club against West Ham United on Sunday, coming on as a second-half sub.
In total, the one-time Derby County youngster made 32 starts and eight sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 12 times.
Photo: Matchday Images
