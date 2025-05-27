Town XI to Face Lowestoft in Pre-Season

Tuesday, 27th May 2025 14:13

A Town XI will play a pre-season friendly against Lowestoft Town at Crown Meadow on Saturday 5th July (KO 3pm).

It’s likely to be an U21s team taking on the Trawlerboys, who have also announced friendlies against Bury Town, Great Yarmouth, Kirkley & Pakefield, AFC Sudbury and Needham Market.

Lowestoft were relegated from the Southern League Premier Division Central to Isthmian League North in 2024/25 having finished third-bottom of the table following promotion the previous campaign.





Photo: Action Images