Grant Talks With Huddersfield Ongoing
Tuesday, 27th May 2025 19:21
Talks between Blues first-team coach Lee Grant and Huddersfield Town regarding their management vacancy are ongoing, TWTD understands.
News broke over the weekend that Grant, 42, is among those being considered to take over as boss of the Terriers.
We understand talks are currently continuing with some reports suggesting the former keeper is close to being offered the role.
The Terriers, whose drop into League One was confirmed by the 2-0 defeat at Portman Road which saw Town win a place in the Premier League a year ago, sacked Michael Duff in March and put academy manager Jon Worthington in charge for the remainder of the season. They ended the campaign 10th in the table.
Grant joined the Town coaching staff in May 2022 having ended his playing career at Manchester United, where he had worked with Blues boss Kieran McKenna and his assistant Martyn Pert.
Hemel Hempstead-born Grant has long had the ambition of becoming a manager, telling the Premier League’s website in January 2023: “A lot of goalkeepers have that leadership gene, where they love to coach, manage, drive, and really push people on. I've always enjoyed that sort of role, and for a long while I’ve been interested in management.
“I set out with the goal of being a manager some years ago, so being here at Ipswich is a massively positive step in that journey.
“When I’ll be ready for it, I don't know, but right now I feel I'm on the right trajectory working under a massively talented and highly regarded young coach who blows my mind on a daily basis.”
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]