Grant Talks With Huddersfield Ongoing

Tuesday, 27th May 2025 19:21 Talks between Blues first-team coach Lee Grant and Huddersfield Town regarding their management vacancy are ongoing, TWTD understands. News broke over the weekend that Grant, 42, is among those being considered to take over as boss of the Terriers. We understand talks are currently continuing with some reports suggesting the former keeper is close to being offered the role. The Terriers, whose drop into League One was confirmed by the 2-0 defeat at Portman Road which saw Town win a place in the Premier League a year ago, sacked Michael Duff in March and put academy manager Jon Worthington in charge for the remainder of the season. They ended the campaign 10th in the table. Grant joined the Town coaching staff in May 2022 having ended his playing career at Manchester United, where he had worked with Blues boss Kieran McKenna and his assistant Martyn Pert. Hemel Hempstead-born Grant has long had the ambition of becoming a manager, telling the Premier League’s website in January 2023: “A lot of goalkeepers have that leadership gene, where they love to coach, manage, drive, and really push people on. I've always enjoyed that sort of role, and for a long while I’ve been interested in management. “I set out with the goal of being a manager some years ago, so being here at Ipswich is a massively positive step in that journey. “When I’ll be ready for it, I don't know, but right now I feel I'm on the right trajectory working under a massively talented and highly regarded young coach who blows my mind on a daily basis.”

