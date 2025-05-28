Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s at Leiston in Pre-Season
Wednesday, 28th May 2025 07:25

Town’s U21s will play a pre-season friendly away against Leiston at the Watson & Hillhouse Stadium on Saturday 12th July.

The game against the Southern League Premier Division Central side will kick off at 2pm.

The teams met last season when a youthful U21s team was beaten 3-1, Sid Eldred having given John McGreal's side a half-time lead before the hosts hit back with strikes from George Quantrell, Ethan Oldman, and Ben Fowkes.


