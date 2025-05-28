Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Cajuste Among Nominees for Goal of the Season Award
Wednesday, 28th May 2025 11:04

Town loanee Jens Cajuste may have only scored one goal for the club during his season-long loan from Serie A champions Napoli – but it could yet be the best of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign just ended.

The 25-year-old midfielder netted with a spectacular strike from the edge of the box in the game against Nottingham Forest to earn the Goal of the Month prize for March, and now he is among the 10 nominees – all of them monthly winners – for the Goal of the Season accolade.

Cajuste, a Swedish international whose displays made him a fans’ favourite, made a total of 30 top-flight appearances for the Blues in his number 12 shirt and a further three in cup competitions during his time at Portman Road.

Town fans can have a say in who wins the top award with voting open until 6pm BST on Friday.

Here is the full short list:

August: Cole Palmer - Wolves v Chelsea

September: John Durán - Aston Villa v Everton

October: Nicolas Jackson - Chelsea v Newcastle United

November: Harry Wilson - Fulham v Brentford

December: Alexander Isak - Newcastle United v Liverpool

January: David Brooks - AFC Bournemouth v Everton

February: Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

March: Jens Cajuste - Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest

April: Carlos Baleba - Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

May: Omar Marmoush - Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth


Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 11:09 - May 28
Very hard to pick a winner but generally the best goals are those with good passing movements ending with a good finish.
