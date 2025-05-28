Cajuste Among Nominees for Goal of the Season Award

Wednesday, 28th May 2025 11:04 Town loanee Jens Cajuste may have only scored one goal for the club during his season-long loan from Serie A champions Napoli – but it could yet be the best of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign just ended. The 25-year-old midfielder netted with a spectacular strike from the edge of the box in the game against Nottingham Forest to earn the Goal of the Month prize for March, and now he is among the 10 nominees – all of them monthly winners – for the Goal of the Season accolade. Cajuste, a Swedish international whose displays made him a fans’ favourite, made a total of 30 top-flight appearances for the Blues in his number 12 shirt and a further three in cup competitions during his time at Portman Road. Town fans can have a say in who wins the top award with voting open until 6pm BST on Friday. Here is the full short list: August: Cole Palmer - Wolves v Chelsea September: John Durán - Aston Villa v Everton October: Nicolas Jackson - Chelsea v Newcastle United November: Harry Wilson - Fulham v Brentford December: Alexander Isak - Newcastle United v Liverpool January: David Brooks - AFC Bournemouth v Everton February: Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea March: Jens Cajuste - Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest April: Carlos Baleba - Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United May: Omar Marmoush - Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 11:09 - May 28

Very hard to pick a winner but generally the best goals are those with good passing movements ending with a good finish. 0

