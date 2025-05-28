Town Car Park Planning Application Approved

Wednesday, 28th May 2025 15:22

Ipswich Borough Council’s Planning and Development Committee approved Town’s plans for an 185-space car park behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand at a meeting today.

The rubber-stamp was expected with the committee indicating in documents published last week that there were no grounds for refusing the application to use the land as a car park for seven years which was submitted in December.

The car park will be on the land formerly occupied by the Staples and Better Gym building, which the club purchased in October 2021.

Seventeen of the spaces will be used by the nearby Travelodge, 113 for long-stay public use, among them six disabled parking bays, while club staff, external media personnel and broadcasters will use 55.





Photo: Hoopers