Town Coach Grant Named Huddersfield Boss
Wednesday, 28th May 2025 16:45
Blues first-team coach Lee Grant has been named the new manager of League One Huddersfield Town.
News that the 42-year-old was among those being considered to take over as boss of the Terriers broke at the weekend with talks having continued over the last couple of days.
“First and foremost, it’s an incredible honour to be manager of Huddersfield Town,” Grant told the West Yorkshire side’s official website.
“This is an exciting time to be joining the club and there is so much potential and opportunity for us going forward, and I couldn’t be more motivated to play my part in that journey.
“I’d like to thank chairman Kevin Nagle and CEO Jake Edwards for giving me their trust, and I hope to repay that with time as we head into the summer and season ahead.
“I have a clear idea of what I want my Town team to look like and how I want us to play. My priority is to not only win, but give our amazing supporters a side that they’re proud to represent them and excited to watch.
“Our goals and ambitions are clear, and there is much hard work that needs to take place in order to put us in a position to succeed. That process begins today.”
Terriers owner and chairman Nagle added: “Having been through a full and complete recruitment process, we couldn’t be happier to appoint Lee as Manager and confident with the decision we have made.
“Each time I have met with Lee and discussed the club, he has presented detailed ideas, been passionate about the way he has described his way of playing football and shown a desire to succeed and take on this opportunity that propelled him beyond other candidates.
“Throughout our due diligence, it was clear how impressive Lee’s coaching work was, and his reputation couldn’t have been higher with everyone who has crossed his path. Playing his part in successful teams both on and off the pitch over the course of his career to date, that’s a habit we believe he will be well positioned to continue at Town.
“We will support Lee and work together to build a team to help us achieve our goals this season, and beyond. His values and ambition aligns with our own, and I look forward to seeing him lead our first team into another important campaign ahead.”
Blues boss Kieran McKenna told Town site: “We wish Lee the very best with the next step in his career.
“Lee has been a big part of our success in recent seasons and has developed fantastically as a coach during his time here. He deserves this managerial opportunity at Huddersfield.
“At the club we will continue to grow our infrastructure and develop our backroom staff in what is an exciting time for Ipswich Town.”
Huddersfield, whose drop into League One was confirmed by the 2-0 defeat at Portman Road which saw Town win a place in the Premier League a year ago, sacked Michael Duff in March and put academy manager Jon Worthington in charge for the remainder of the season. They ended the campaign 10th in the table.
Grant joined the Town coaching staff in May 2022 having ended his playing career at Manchester United, where he had worked with McKenna and his assistant Martyn Pert.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]