Town Coach Grant Named Huddersfield Boss

Wednesday, 28th May 2025 16:45 Blues first-team coach Lee Grant has been named the new manager of League One Huddersfield Town. News that the 42-year-old was among those being considered to take over as boss of the Terriers broke at the weekend with talks having continued over the last couple of days. “First and foremost, it’s an incredible honour to be manager of Huddersfield Town,” Grant told the West Yorkshire side’s official website. “This is an exciting time to be joining the club and there is so much potential and opportunity for us going forward, and I couldn’t be more motivated to play my part in that journey. “I’d like to thank chairman Kevin Nagle and CEO Jake Edwards for giving me their trust, and I hope to repay that with time as we head into the summer and season ahead. “I have a clear idea of what I want my Town team to look like and how I want us to play. My priority is to not only win, but give our amazing supporters a side that they’re proud to represent them and excited to watch. “Our goals and ambitions are clear, and there is much hard work that needs to take place in order to put us in a position to succeed. That process begins today.” Terriers owner and chairman Nagle added: “Having been through a full and complete recruitment process, we couldn’t be happier to appoint Lee as Manager and confident with the decision we have made. “Each time I have met with Lee and discussed the club, he has presented detailed ideas, been passionate about the way he has described his way of playing football and shown a desire to succeed and take on this opportunity that propelled him beyond other candidates. “Throughout our due diligence, it was clear how impressive Lee’s coaching work was, and his reputation couldn’t have been higher with everyone who has crossed his path. Playing his part in successful teams both on and off the pitch over the course of his career to date, that’s a habit we believe he will be well positioned to continue at Town. “We will support Lee and work together to build a team to help us achieve our goals this season, and beyond. His values and ambition aligns with our own, and I look forward to seeing him lead our first team into another important campaign ahead.” Blues boss Kieran McKenna told Town site: “We wish Lee the very best with the next step in his career. “Lee has been a big part of our success in recent seasons and has developed fantastically as a coach during his time here. He deserves this managerial opportunity at Huddersfield. “At the club we will continue to grow our infrastructure and develop our backroom staff in what is an exciting time for Ipswich Town.” Huddersfield, whose drop into League One was confirmed by the 2-0 defeat at Portman Road which saw Town win a place in the Premier League a year ago, sacked Michael Duff in March and put academy manager Jon Worthington in charge for the remainder of the season. They ended the campaign 10th in the table. Grant joined the Town coaching staff in May 2022 having ended his playing career at Manchester United, where he had worked with McKenna and his assistant Martyn Pert.



Photo: ITFC



FromIpswichToPhoenix added 16:46 - May 28

Congrats, Lee. Always good to see people moving up. 4

BeachBlue added 16:48 - May 28

Here's wishing Lee Grant, all the best for the future. 1

ruds added 16:50 - May 28

Natural thinning of the back room staff probably helps the overall budget.



Raised eyebrows as a full coach instead of GK coach but hopefully he does well and no doubt we play them in a cup match next season.!! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 16:52 - May 28

Good luck Lee , 1

Cookieboy added 17:02 - May 28

Wouldn't really know how good he is. Time will tell 0

portman_blue added 17:22 - May 28

Good Luck, Lee. Good to see the Town nurturing talent. 0

algarvefan added 17:33 - May 28

Good luck Lee at 'Uddersfield, thank you for your time at Town in what has been a mostly successful time. 0

Gforce added 17:36 - May 28

Congratulations Lee,hope you can achieve promotion with Huddersfield.

I wonder how many Ipswich fringe players he'll go in for ? 0

