Former Blues Boss McCarthy Inducted into LMA Hall of Fame

Wednesday, 28th May 2025 17:57 Former Town boss Mick McCarthy was inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame 1000 Club at the 33rd League Managers Association Annual Awards dinner on Tuesday evening. McCarthy was manager at Portman Road from 2012 until 2018, taking charge of 279 matches, winning 105, drawing 76 and losing 98, a win percentage of 37.63. The former centre-half also had spells in charge of Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves, APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus, Cardiff City and Blackpool, as well as two stints with the Republic of Ireland, who he took to the last 16 of the 2002 World Cup. In total, Barnsley-born McCarthy has taken charge of 1,042 competitive matches. David Moyes, Jose Mourinho and Ian Holloway were also inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 Club, while Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, Eddie Howe of Newcastle, Arsenal Women’s manager Renee Slegers and Chelsea Women’s coach Sonia Bompastor all won the John Duncan Award, which recognises “those who have achieved historic and notable successes for their clubs this season” and is named after the 1980s Town boss. The EFL Manager of the Year awards for each division went to Daniel Farke of Leeds, Chris Davies of Birmingham and Doncaster’s Grant McCann. Bompastor also won the Barclays Women's Super League Manager of the Year, while Portsmouth’s Jay Sadler claimed the Barclays Women's Championship Manager of the Year. Congratulations to Mick McCarthy on being inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame 1000 club, honouring the remarkable achievement of managing 1000 competitive matches throughout an incredible career!#LMAAnnualAwards | @SkySports pic.twitter.com/dT82hldLzx — LMA (@LMA_Managers) May 27, 2025

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 18:22 - May 28

Took on an almost ‘poisoned ‘ chalice at ITFC ,yet brought in and through some people of real character and integrity ! His life time achievements are a testimony to his unquenched love of football and much underrated total honesty and humanity !

Very well done !

COYB 0

Steelmonkey added 19:10 - May 28

Sorry but he doesn’t deserve it in my book.

I only speak of it with his involvement with town.

Okay he never had the backing that was needed under Evans, but the way he had us playing was absolutely diabolical at times and not acceptable in his position as manager in which the crowd attendances proved.

Games in which we never had a shot on goal, was that a result of him having lost the dressing room and players trying to edge him out?

Born in Barnsley but considered himself Irish, totally unhinged at the finish as his gesture to town fans was proved in that Norwich game.

I honestly think he did more damage to the club than what Keane did.

If you think I sound bitter about his stint as town manager then yes, you are correct and nothing will change my mind. 0

