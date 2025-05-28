Former Blues Boss McCarthy Inducted into LMA Hall of Fame
Wednesday, 28th May 2025 17:57
Former Town boss Mick McCarthy was inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame 1000 Club at the 33rd League Managers Association Annual Awards dinner on Tuesday evening.
McCarthy was manager at Portman Road from 2012 until 2018, taking charge of 279 matches, winning 105, drawing 76 and losing 98, a win percentage of 37.63.
The former centre-half also had spells in charge of Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves, APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus, Cardiff City and Blackpool, as well as two stints with the Republic of Ireland, who he took to the last 16 of the 2002 World Cup. In total, Barnsley-born McCarthy has taken charge of 1,042 competitive matches.
David Moyes, Jose Mourinho and Ian Holloway were also inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 Club, while Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, Eddie Howe of Newcastle, Arsenal Women’s manager Renee Slegers and Chelsea Women’s coach Sonia Bompastor all won the John Duncan Award, which recognises “those who have achieved historic and notable successes for their clubs this season” and is named after the 1980s Town boss.
The EFL Manager of the Year awards for each division went to Daniel Farke of Leeds, Chris Davies of Birmingham and Doncaster’s Grant McCann.
Bompastor also won the Barclays Women's Super League Manager of the Year, while Portsmouth’s Jay Sadler claimed the Barclays Women's Championship Manager of the Year.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]