Broadhead in Wales Squad

Wednesday, 28th May 2025 22:18

Blues forward Nathan Broadhead has been named in the Wales squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium.

The Welsh host Liechtenstein at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday 6th June and travel to faces the Belgians in Brussels on Monday 9th June.

Broadhead, 27, has previously won 14 full caps scoring two international goals.

Wes Burns misses out due to his ACL injury but former Blues striker Kieffer Moore is in the squad.





Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect