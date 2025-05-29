Szmodics Withdraws From Irish Squad
Thursday, 29th May 2025 10:48
Blues forward Sammie Szmodics has withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad for their June internationals.
Szmodics made his return for Town as a late sub in the final-day game against the club he supports, West Ham United, having been out for three months having undergone ankle surgery.
The 29-year-old, who has previously won 10 full caps, was initially named in the Irish party for the friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg along with teammates Dara O’Shea and Jack Taylor, but the FAI has now announced his withdrawal due to injury along with Everton’s Seamus Coleman.
Meanwhile, former Town academy midfielder Matt Healy has been nominated for the FAI’s Men’s U21 International Player of the Year award.
Healy, 23, was released by the Blues in the summer of 2023 and joined Belgian side Francs Borains before moving on to League of Ireland Shamrock Rovers in January of this year.
Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
