Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Friendly at Long Melford
Thursday, 29th May 2025 11:12

Town’s U21s will play a friendly at Long Melford on Tuesday 22nd July (KO 7.45pm).

The Villagers were relegated from the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division to the Thurlow Nunn First Division North in 2024/25 having finished second bottom after a 10-year stint at non-league step five.

U21s friendlies at Lowestoft and Leiston have already been announced.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025