U21s Friendly at Long Melford

Thursday, 29th May 2025 11:12

Town’s U21s will play a friendly at Long Melford on Tuesday 22nd July (KO 7.45pm).

The Villagers were relegated from the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division to the Thurlow Nunn First Division North in 2024/25 having finished second bottom after a 10-year stint at non-league step five.

U21s friendlies at Lowestoft and Leiston have already been announced.





Photo: Action Images