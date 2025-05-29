Delap Chelsea Move Edging Closer
Thursday, 29th May 2025 14:00
Town striker Liam Delap’s move to Chelsea is edging closer with other interested parties reportedly having been told the frontman has made a decision on his destination.
TWTD revealed on Tuesday that the West Londoners were in pole position to sign the 22-year-old, who has spoken to a number of clubs over the last fortnight. A relegation release clause means he can leave Portman Road for £30 million this summer.
Now, The Athletic reports that sources at clubs including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Juventus have told them that they have been informed that the England U21 international will be moving elsewhere.
While we understand neither Town nor Delap personally have yet concluded a deal with Chelsea, it appears that that move will happen, perhaps in the short 10-day mini-transfer window which opens on Sunday.
That has been introduced ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup but it’s understood Delap wouldn’t be able to play for Chelsea in that competition as he’ll be with the England U21s at the European Championship in Slovakia.
The Winchester-born frontman previously worked with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca during his spell as U21s manager at Manchester City where he came through the ranks alongside Cole Palmer.
Delap, who joined the Blues for an initial £15 million from Manchester City last summer, played his final game for Town against West Ham United on Sunday, coming on as a second-half sub.
In total, he made 32 starts and eight sub appearances in his one campaign with the club, scoring 12 times.
Photo: Matchday Images
