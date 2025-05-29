Delap Chelsea Move Edging Closer

Thursday, 29th May 2025 14:00 Town striker Liam Delap’s move to Chelsea is edging closer with other interested parties reportedly having been told the frontman has made a decision on his destination. TWTD revealed on Tuesday that the West Londoners were in pole position to sign the 22-year-old, who has spoken to a number of clubs over the last fortnight. A relegation release clause means he can leave Portman Road for £30 million this summer. Now, The Athletic reports that sources at clubs including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Juventus have told them that they have been informed that the England U21 international will be moving elsewhere. While we understand neither Town nor Delap personally have yet concluded a deal with Chelsea, it appears that that move will happen, perhaps in the short 10-day mini-transfer window which opens on Sunday. That has been introduced ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup but it’s understood Delap wouldn’t be able to play for Chelsea in that competition as he’ll be with the England U21s at the European Championship in Slovakia. The Winchester-born frontman previously worked with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca during his spell as U21s manager at Manchester City where he came through the ranks alongside Cole Palmer. Delap, who joined the Blues for an initial £15 million from Manchester City last summer, played his final game for Town against West Ham United on Sunday, coming on as a second-half sub. In total, he made 32 starts and eight sub appearances in his one campaign with the club, scoring 12 times.

Photo: Matchday Images



Vancouver_Blue added 14:08 - May 29

Better than going to Man Utd. At least he may get a taste of European football 4

Saxonblue74 added 14:32 - May 29

Good luck to him, hope it goes well. Feels to me though like another big money move that's come too soon. I hope I'm wrong, but he may have just had his best season. 0

baldman added 14:38 - May 29

Personal opinion and I hope I'm wrong but just can't see him getting double figures next year think premiership defender's will have his card could be a blessing to sell now time will tell 1

ArnieM added 14:45 - May 29

Good, just hurry up and get it done. I'm sick of hearing about it. 1

britbiker added 14:47 - May 29

I can partly understand where your coming from Baldman, however he will be in teams where defenders will have multiple players attacking them rather than the almost solo furrow he had to plough with us this season. Should give him a bit more space on occasions.



I'd be more concerned about the amount of playing time he may get. It won't help him if he is limited to 20 minutes cameos every week.



Wish him all the best and we will move on to another era. 1

PackwoodBlue added 14:48 - May 29

Best of luck to him. Was a great to have him wear the shirt and has the makings of a great striker. Has to bear in mind though that he won't get the same game time as he did here or the patience from the fans, who'll turn on him relatively quickly if he doesn't measure up. 1

Phil1969 added 15:02 - May 29

Still waiting for someone to tell me how we are well protected selling for £30m ? 0

johnwarksshorts added 15:05 - May 29

His form dipped in later stages if season, obviously his head was elsewhere understandably. If he can score 13 goals for a team in bottom 3 think what he can do in a team top half like Chelsea. Good luck Liam. 0

NorthLondonBlue2 added 15:12 - May 29

It's a real shame we're losing him, would have loved to see him tear it up in the Championship. But at 22, with a World Cup around the corner and the chance to play in an established Premier League side that is not in freefall (Man U - not us!), the Chelsea move makes a lot of sense.



Will follow his season with interest and, no matter what, will still regard him in a way as one of our own. 1

OldFart71 added 15:28 - May 29

I feel that our problem with Delap was lack of service, too many players such as Incisco and Hutchinson playing for themselves rather than for the team.Also our midfield was pretty rank as well neither covering the defence or feeding the forward line.

Compared to the two previous seasons we never looked like a team and yes I am aware we were in the highest League and that several players that we had from those heady days wouldn't have been good enough therefore we had to get others in and the choices were restricted by availability and costs.

Delap will receive far better service and support at Chelsea. I wish him well. 0

