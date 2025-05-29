Town Keen to Loan Chelsea Striker Guiu

Thursday, 29th May 2025 15:02 Town are reportedly keen to sign Chelsea striker Marc Guiu on loan as part of the deal which will see Liam Delap move to Stamford Bridge. As previously reported, Delap seems set to move to the West Londoners having recently held talks with a number of sides keen to trigger a £30 million relegation release clause in his Blues contract. No deal is yet done between either the clubs - or the player and Chelsea - and, according to The Guardian, Town have indicated they’d like to take 19-year-old striker Guiu to Portman Road on loan. Guiu is said to be unconvinced by the proposed switch as it stands, but whether that happens or not seems unlikely to prevent the Delap move from happening. Granollers-born Guiu joined Chelsea in July 2024 from Barcelona after a €6 million release clause was activated, the striker signing a six-year deal. Since then, 6ft 2in tall Guiu has made three Premier League sub appearances in addition to seven starts and four sub appearances in cups. All six of his Chelsea goals have come in the UEFA Conference League, which the West Londoners claimed by beating Real Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw last night, Guiu coming on as an 88th-minute sub.

Photo: Paul Terry / Sportimage



itfcskayman added 15:06 - May 29

We may as well try get something as part of the deal. The release clause is way less than what we thought.



He’s highly rated so looks a good move. 3

