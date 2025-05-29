Chelsea Trigger £30m Delap Release Clause

Thursday, 29th May 2025 17:57 Chelsea have triggered the £30 million relegation release clause in Blues striker Liam Delap’s contract. TWTD revealed on Tuesday that the West Londoners were in pole position to sign the 22-year-old, who has spoken to a number of sides over the last fortnight. Earlier, it emerged that some of those clubs had been told Delap had made his decision and would be moving elsewhere. Now, Chelsea have triggered the release clause with talks regarding personal terms, which should be a formality, now ongoing with the short 10-day first mini-transfer window of the summer set to open on Sunday. That has been introduced ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup but it’s understood Delap wouldn’t be able to play for Chelsea in that competition as he’ll be with the England U21s at the European Championship in Slovakia. The Winchester-born frontman previously worked with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca during his spell as U21s manager at Manchester City where he came through the ranks alongside Cole Palmer. Delap joined the Blues for an initial £15 million last summer from City, who are set to receive 20 per cent of the Blues’ profit. The one-time Derby County academy youngster played his final game for Town against West Ham United on Sunday, coming on as a second-half sub. In total, he made 32 starts and eight sub appearances in his one campaign with the club, scoring 12 times. During the discussions regarding the Delap move, Town have enquired about taking Chelsea striker Marc Guiu on loan but with the 19-year-old understood to be unconvinced by the prospect of the switch.

Photo: Matchday Images



blueoutlook added 18:07 - May 29

I’m waiting to see what Ashton has to say about the deal. He said we were well covered in a deal for Delap a while back. 30 million is a give away. Yes, it doubles what we paid for him but Man City get 20% of any profit made, so I don’t see where Ashton gets this great deal from ? -1

Andy32Cracknell added 18:15 - May 29

£12 million profit on a player we have had for season is in my opinion “well covered, and a good deal”. 4

Cavendish_Blue added 18:17 - May 29

It's surely a minimum £30m bid, to release him.



If more than one club wants him , the price could go up. -1

braveblue added 18:17 - May 29

Blueoutlook. We doubled our money in a year and got a full season of a top striker. What more could he have done? You don’t get players like that without a release clause if you get relegated. Have we ever made £15 million before?!!! 4

Carberry added 18:19 - May 29

The price doesn't go up, it's then about the personal terms when the release clause has been activated. 1

Carberry added 18:22 - May 29

We aren't making £15m, we have to give Man City 20% of that. 0

Gforce added 18:24 - May 29

We will look back in 10 years time and say why the hell did we give this guy away for just 30 million. I have no doubt he will be a 100 million striker within 3 years. I dread to think what he'll be worth in 5-7 years.

Chelsea have got the bargain of the century.

The release clause should have been much higher,we have dropped one almighty clanger. -1

ArnieM added 18:26 - May 29

Cheap as chips. Give away.... 0

Cookieboy added 18:27 - May 29

When all the figures come to light, and any forthcoming deals, I still think we will be short changed for a player we gave plucked away from then Hull and turned him into a real talent 0

Jugsy added 18:32 - May 29

Blimey - so many here thinking they would have done a better job with town contracts. Think of it this way:

1. Delap probably wanted a lower bar in his agreement to ensure fewer blockers if he wanted to move. Player looking after himself and probably wasn't willing to take the risk without it.

2. We're £12million up in the same reporting FFP period, rather than £15million down on his purchase.

3. Showing players will support them in moves to big clubs makes Ipswich a more attractive proposition, versus tying down players to contracts and forcing them to stick around.

4. No-one knew how well Delap would do. In 30 odd appearances in the Championship last year, he scored 8 goals. Plus he's carried mid-term injuries in both of the last two seasons.



Probably more factors i've not considered. Remember, we didn't put the £30mill clause in, that would have be on the negotiate of his agent. And if we didn't agree, he probably wouldn't have come. 0

