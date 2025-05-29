Town Linked With Manchester City Striker Mubama
Thursday, 29th May 2025 22:39
Town are reported to have made an enquiry to Manchester City regarding striker Divin Mubama.
According to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have made an approach to City requesting terms with the playerâ€™s valuation said to be Â£10 million. Lille are also reported to be keen.
Forest Gate-born Mubama, 20, came through West Hamâ€™s academy and made two senior starts and 16 sub appearances - eight in the Premier League - for the Hammers, scoring once.
In August last year he moved to the Etihad for Â£2 million in training compensation.
Having been viewed as a signing for the development squad, the 6ft tall frontman made one Premier League sub appearance, coincidentally against Town at Portman Road, and one FA Cup start, in which he scored, during 2024/25.
Mubama has been capped by England at U15, U16, U18, U19 and U20 levels, but also qualifies to play international football for DR Congo.
Town are very much in the market for a number nine this summer with Liam Delap, who they bought from City last summer, set to move to Chelsea for Â£30 million in the next few days.
Photo: REUTERS/Peter Powell
