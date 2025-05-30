U21s to Face Brightlingsea Regent in Pre-Season
Friday, 30th May 2025 10:07
Townâ€™s U21s will play a friendly against Brightlingsea Regent at their North Road ground on Saturday 19th July (KO TBC).
In February, the Blues signed teenage central defender Walker Shabazz-Edwards (pictured) from the Essex side following an impressive trial and the game is likely to be part of that deal.
Shabazz-Edwards subsequently rejoined Isthmian League North Division Regent on loan for the rest of the campaign.
U21s friendlies at Lowestoft, Leiston and Long Melford have already been announced.
Photo: Instagram
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]