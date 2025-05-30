Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s to Face Brightlingsea Regent in Pre-Season
Friday, 30th May 2025 10:07

Townâ€™s U21s will play a friendly against Brightlingsea Regent at their North Road ground on Saturday 19th July (KO TBC).

In February, the Blues signed teenage central defender Walker Shabazz-Edwards (pictured) from the Essex side following an impressive trial and the game is likely to be part of that deal.

Shabazz-Edwards subsequently rejoined Isthmian League North Division Regent on loan for the rest of the campaign.

U21s friendlies at Lowestoft, Leiston and Long Melford have already been announced.


