Let's Make it a Trilogy, Graphic Designer Publishes Third Book of Town Illustrations

Friday, 30th May 2025 11:52

Graphic designer Marcus Parrott is publishing his illustrations recording each Town Premier League game over the course of the season in a new book, completing a trilogy following on from similar collections from the previous two campaigns.

Marcus has posted illustrations on social media after each Blues match for the past three years with the previous two books having proved very popular among fans.

“Let’s make it a trilogy!” he writes on his website. “Following on from the successful 2022/23 and 2023/24 versions, this 120-page A5-sized paperback book will act as a unique souvenir of Ipswich Town Football Club’s first Premier League season in 22 years.

“Each of the 38 league matches is captured with an illustration showcasing the story of the game or a memorable moment, alongside a stat sheet featuring line-ups, infographics and a short recap highlighting the major events of each fixture.”

The Story of the Season 24/25 is available for pre-order now for £13 here until Thursday 19th June ahead of delivery in mid-July

The price includes delivery to UK addresses. If you would like to order from outside the UK, email Marcus beforehand here.

Marcus spoke to TWTV regarding his book on the 2023/24 promotion campaign.





Photo: Marcus Parrott