Released Youngster Barbrook Joins Chelmsford

Friday, 30th May 2025 18:43 National League South Chelmsford City have confirmed the signing of youngster Harry Barbrook following the expiration of his Town contract. Barbrook, who hails from Southwold, joined the Blues along with twin brother Finley aged six, their father Matthew having been a youth player with the Blues and Scunthorpe in the late 1980s. The 20-year-old was on loan with the Clarets in the second half of last season, having had a spell at Lowestoft earlier in the campaign. His twin had a stint with the Essex side during the previous season. “It’s really good to be back at the club, I really enjoyed my time here both as a fan watching Finley and during my time on loan last season,” the left-back told the Chelmsford club site. “It’s going to be exciting to work with Angelo again as well as getting to work with the rest of the staff, most of who I know already. I’m just really excited to be back and I’m looking forward to getting going again!” Clarets manager Angelo Harrop added: “I’m over the moon to bring Harry back to the club ahead of the upcoming season. “I watched him multiple times during his loan spell at the back end of last season and I thought that was outstanding at the back. “He is another young player who comes with massive potential so I can’t wait to get to work with him this season.”

TWTD



