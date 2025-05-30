Thomas Added to Reggae Girlz Squad
Friday, 30th May 2025 23:35
Ipswich Town Womenâ€™s striker Natasha Thomas has been added to the Jamaica squad for their friendly against the USA in St Louis on Tuesday.
Thomas became the first Town Womenâ€™s player to win a senior international cap when she made her debut for the Reggae Girlz as a sub in their 3-0 defeat in France in October last year.
The 29-year-old, the Bluesâ€™ all-time record appearance-maker and top scorer, qualifies for Jamaica via her grandparents.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]