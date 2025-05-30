Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Thomas Added to Reggae Girlz Squad
Friday, 30th May 2025 23:35

Ipswich Town Womenâ€™s striker Natasha Thomas has been added to the Jamaica squad for their friendly against the USA in St Louis on Tuesday.

Thomas became the first Town Womenâ€™s player to win a senior international cap when she made her debut for the Reggae Girlz as a sub in their 3-0 defeat in France in October last year.

The 29-year-old, the Bluesâ€™ all-time record appearance-maker and top scorer, qualifies for Jamaica via her grandparents.


Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



