Thomas Added to Reggae Girlz Squad

Friday, 30th May 2025 23:35

Ipswich Town Womenâ€™s striker Natasha Thomas has been added to the Jamaica squad for their friendly against the USA in St Louis on Tuesday.

Thomas became the first Town Womenâ€™s player to win a senior international cap when she made her debut for the Reggae Girlz as a sub in their 3-0 defeat in France in October last year.

The 29-year-old, the Bluesâ€™ all-time record appearance-maker and top scorer, qualifies for Jamaica via her grandparents.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images