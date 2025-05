Thomas Added to Reggae Girlz Squad

Friday, 30th May 2025 23:35

Ipswich Town Women’s striker Natasha Thomas has been added to the Jamaica squad for their friendly against the USA in St Louis on Tuesday.

Thomas became the first Town Women’s player to win a senior international cap when she made her debut for the Reggae Girlz as a sub in their 3-0 defeat in France in October last year.

The 29-year-old, the Blues’ all-time record appearance-maker and top scorer, qualifies for Jamaica via her grandparents.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images