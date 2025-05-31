Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Wearing Joins Scotland U23s Squad
Saturday, 31st May 2025 12:46

Ipswich Town Women’s central defender Megan Wearing has been drafted into the Scotland U23s squad ahead of Monday’s friendly against Iceland in Falkirk.

The Scottish youngsters drew 2-2 with the same opposition in another friendly at the same venue on Thursday.

Wearing, 20, was previously named in the U23s squad for a friendly tournament in Spain in March.

Prior to that, she had won 10 caps with the U19s, who she also skippered.


Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC



