Youngster Boatswain With Montserrat

Saturday, 31st May 2025 13:53

Blues U21s striker Ash Boatswain is with the Montserrat squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Belize and Guyana.

The Montserratians take on Belize in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday for whatâ€™s designated a home match, before travelling to Guyana, who they face a week later.

Colchester-born Boatswain, who spent the second half of the season on loan at AFC Fylde, scoring once in seven starts and 11 sub appearances as the Coasters were relegated from the National League, has previously won six full caps.

Montserrat are second-bottom of CONCACAF second round World Cup qualifying group D, ahead of Belize on goal difference.





Photo: Matchday Images