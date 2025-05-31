Released Keeper Fleischer Rejoins Heybridge

Saturday, 31st May 2025 21:00 Released Blues U18s keeper Alan Fleischer has rejoined his former loan side Heybridge Swifts. The 17-year-old initially moved to the Isthmian League North Division side in January but an ankle injury ended his spell early in March. Having been told he wouldnâ€™t be offered new terms by Town, Fleischer spent time on trial with Sunderland towards the end of April. Now, the Swifts have announced that the keeper, who had been with the Blues since the U9s, is rejoining them for the campaign ahead. Buzzing to be back at the club, now its really time to kick on ðŸ‘Š https://t.co/8CuUqQoutX — Alan Fleischer (@alanfleischer07) May 31, 2025

Photo: TWTD



