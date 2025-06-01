Burgess in Australia Squad For World Cup Qualifiers

Sunday, 1st Jun 2025 10:25 Blues central defender Cameron Burgess has been named in the Australia squad for their June World Cup qualifiers. Burgess has been with the Socceroos at a training camp in Abu Dhabi with manager Tony Popovic now having confirmed his squad for the qualifiers against Japan in Perth on Thursday and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah the following Wednesday, adding three more players to the party. The Socceroos are closing in on automatic qualification for the finals alongside the Japanese. Three points from the final two games ought to be enough to see them through. Burgess, who has previously won 15 full caps, so far without scoring an international goal, could leave Town this summer with his contract up. The 29-year-old is understood to have held talks with La Liga Girona, while Rangers have been linked. Just before the end of the season, manager Kieran McKenna said talks with Burgess and Axel Tuanzebe, who is also out of contract this summer and is currently away with the DR Congo squad, were continuing.

Photo: AAP



