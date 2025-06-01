Five Ex-Blues at Wembley For National League Play-Off Final

Sunday, 1st Jun 2025 12:18

Five former Town players will be involved in this afternoonâ€™s National League play-off final between Southend United and Oldham Athletic at Wembley (KO 3pm).

In the Latics squad will be strikers James Norwood and Joe Garner, while the Shrimpersâ€™ party features another frontman, one-time Blues loanee Macauley Bonne, as well as keeper Nick Hayes and full-back Nathan Ralph, who came through the academy ranks at Playford Road.

Oldham finished fifth in the National League table and Southend seventh, five points behind.

The Latics beat Halifax, who included another ex-Blue, Josh Emmanuel, in their XI, 4-0 at home and York City 3-0 away to reach the play-off final.

The Essex side defeated Rochdale, for whom on-loan Town attacker Leon Ayinde came off the bench, 4-3 after extra-time and then overcame Forest Green Rovers 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw, both away, to make it to Wembley.





Photo: Matchday Images