Garner and Norwood on Target as Oldham Return to EFL

Sunday, 1st Jun 2025 19:00 Former Blues strikers Joe Garner and James Norwood netted for Oldham Athletic as the Latics staged a dramatic late turnaround in extra-time to beat Southend United 3-2 in the National League play-off final and claim a place in League Two. The Shrimpers, who featured three Town players in their squad, ex-loanee Macauley Bonne, who came off the bench in the second half, keeper Nick Hayes and skipper Nathan Ralph, both former Blues academy players, took an early lead via a Manny Monthé own goal. Garner, now 37, levelled from the penalty spot three minutes after half-time and the score remained the same until the first minute of extra-time when Leon Chambers-Parillon put the Essex side in front. The Roots Hall club looked on their way back into the EFL until the Latics bagged a quick-fire double on 112 and 114 through Norwood, who had come on as a sub for Garner, and Kian Harratt to make their return to the EFL after three years away. “I was angry about the chance I missed in the 93rd minute but I knew I just had to wait for another chance,” Norwood said afterwards. “It’s massive, it means everything. The club was minutes away from going out of business and the owner saved them. “I’m delighted we’ve won - it means a lot to the town, the place, the club, the players, it’s just everything to us.”



Photo: Action Images/John Sibley



Norwood was always a natural finisher, pleased for them both. 0

