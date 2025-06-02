Harness and Luongo Depart and Baggott Option Taken as Blues Announce Retained List

Monday, 2nd Jun 2025 10:30

Town have announced their retained list with Marcus Harness joining Massimo Luongo in being released, while the Blues have taken up an option in defender Elkan Baggott’s contract which will see the Indonesian international remain at Portman Road for a further season.

Harness’s terms included an option for a further season but the Blues have opted against exercising it and the 29-year-old will leave the club this summer.

Coventry-born Harness joined the Blues from Portsmouth for £750,000 in July 2022 and has made 38 starts and 51 sub appearances - including two from the bench in the Premier League at the start of the season - scoring 12 goals and was part of the squad which won back-to-back promotions.

He spent this season on loan at Derby and went on to make 27 starts and 15 sub appearances, scoring four times, as the Rams finished 19th in the Championship, one point above the drop zone. A return to Pride Park could well be on the cards.

Blues boss Kieran McKenna revealed prior to the final game of the season against West Ham that Luongo would be moving on and the player and fans said their goodbyes following that match.

Baggott spent the season with League One Blackpool and went on to make 17 starts and three sub appearances without scoring, having spent lengthy spells out injured between the end of his first month at the club and the start of November and then, after playing only one game following his return, until mid-January.

However, it’s little surprise that the Blues have taken the option to keep the 22-year-old at the club for a further year.

Town say contract talks with both Cameron Burgess and Axel Tuanzebe, whose deals are up this summer, are continuing.

The Blues have confirmed that loanees Jens Cajuste (Napoli), Julio Enciso (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ben Godfrey (Atalanta) and Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) have all returned to their clubs with McKenna having previously said the Blues would like the Sweden international to return but “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”.

In addition to Baggott, Ali Al-Hamadi (Stoke City), Harry Clarke (Sheffield United) and Cameron Humphreys (Wycombe Wanderers) have returned to the club following their loan spells.

Town’s list of under contract players looks set to be reduced by one today with Liam Delap closing in on his £30 million move to Chelsea with some reports claiming personal terms have been agreed and his medical started yesterday.

Released

Massimo Luongo, Marcus Harness

Contract option taken

Elkan Baggott

Offered new contract

Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe.

Returning from loan

Ali Al-Hamadi (Stoke City), Elkan Baggott (Blackpool), Harry Clarke (Sheffield United), Cameron Humphreys (Wycombe Wanderers)

Loans expired

Jens Cajuste (Napoli), Julio Enciso (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ben Godfrey (Atalanta), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).

Under contract

Ali Al-Hamadi, Elkan Baggott, Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Harry Clarke, Jack Clarke, Leif Davis, Liam Delap, Jacob Greaves, George Hirst, Cameron Humphreys, Omari Hutchinson, Ben Johnson, Sam Morsy, Aro Muric, Chiedozie Ogbene, Dara O’Shea, Alex Palmer, Jaden Philogene, Cieran Slicker, Sam Szmodics, Jack Taylor, Conor Townsend, Christian Walton, Luke Woolfenden.





Photo: Matchday Images

MickMillsTash added 10:36 - Jun 2

Good Luck Harness, the 'off the bench' brace at Birmingham was invaluable in the 23/24 promotion push. 3

ImAbeliever added 10:41 - Jun 2

It’s a long way to At-a-Lantau, it’s long way to go….hmmm…not my favourite loanee. 0

gkroon89 added 10:52 - Jun 2

Wasn’t going to get much game time as we are overstocked with wingers.



Seems a little poor business to lave him to a free. Surely he should have been sold last summer? 0

TimmyH added 10:54 - Jun 2

So much for a number of posters looking forward to Harness returning to the squad for next season, shows just how much they know (obviously less than the McK) - Right decision.



Wish Marcus all the best for the future and obviously Massimo as well. 0