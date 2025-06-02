Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Wearing Forced Off By Early Injury in Scotland U23s Win
Monday, 2nd Jun 2025 18:03

Ipswich Town Women’s centre-half Megan Wearing suffered a knock in only the fourth minute as Scotland’s U23s beat Iceland 2-1 in Falkirk this afternoon.

Wearing collided with teammate Georgia Brown as they sought to deal with a high ball, taking a blow to the chest. After treatment on the pitch for three minutes, she made her way to the touchline in obvious pain and was replaced.

The 20-year-old was only added to the squad over the weekend for the second of two friendlies against the Icelanders, the first having ended 2-2 on Thursday.

It was her second call-up at U23 level having been in the squad for a friendly tournament in Spain in March.

Prior to that, Wearing had won 10 caps with the U19s, who she also skippered.


Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC



