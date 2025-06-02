U21s Forward Pitts in Maltese U21s Squad

Monday, 2nd Jun 2025 19:35

Blues youngster Josh Pitts has been named in the Malta U21s squad for back-to-back friendlies with San Marino.

Pitts, 18, joined the Blues in January from Southampton following a successful trial with John McGreal’s U21s.

He has spent the past fortnight training with a provisional full Malta squad ahead of their June internationals, his first senior call-up, and has now switched to the U21s.

The Maltese youngsters travel on Tuesday ahead of games on Wednesday and Saturday.

Malta U21s: Luca Camilleri (Zabbar St Patrick), Karl Sargent (Birkirkara), Hugo Sacco (Hibernians), Malik Amin (Sydney FC), Nathan Cross (Birkirkara), Mattias Ellul (Hamrun Spartans), Finley Ging (Boston United), Benjamin Hili (Balzan), Kean Scicluna (Hamrun Spartans), Jake Micallef (Zabbar St Patrick), Tristan Viviani (San Diego), Sven Xerri (Hamrun Spartans), Andrew Borg (Gzira United), Antiago De Flavia (Floriana), Jake Grech (Balzan), Daniel Letherby (Hamrun Spartans), Nicholas Agius (Birkirkara), Alfie Bridgman (Fareham Town), Brooklyn Borg (Gzira United), Isaiah Chukunyere (Hibernians), Zak Barbara (Valletta), Joshua Pitts (Ipswich Town), Gunner Elliott (Chesterfield).





Photo: TWTD