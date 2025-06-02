Released Harness Joins Grant at Huddersfield

Monday, 2nd Jun 2025 19:45 Released forward Marcus Harness has joined Huddersfield Town, who are now managed by ex-Blues first-team coach Lee Grant. Town announced Harness’s departure this morning and the 29-year-old has quickly been confirmed as a Terriers player, signing a three-year deal. “I got a call from Lee Grant after he got the manager’s job at Huddersfield Town, he told me about the club and the direction that it’s going in and everything going on that I wasn’t aware of,” Harness told the League One club’s website. “I know how he works, so it was a no-brainer for me – I was sold early on. I’m sure he’s going to do a great job here and I’m going to do my best to try and help that. “We have had a lot of conversations over the last week, and it seems like a great fit; I’m really excited to be here.” Grant, who took over at the West Yorkshire club last week and has already recruited midfielder Ryan Ledson from Preston North End, added: “I’m delighted to add Marcus to the squad this early in the summer and keep our momentum building. “Opening the window with two players with such quality and experience and a genuine desire for success sets a wonderful tone for the season ahead. “Obviously as someone who I have had the opportunity to work with previously, I’m confident Marcus has all of the qualities both personally and professionally that the supporters will be excited to see. “We are delighted he has chosen us ahead of significant interest from clubs in the division above, which speaks to his commitment towards what we are trying to achieve this season. “Marcus has experience of the hard work and sacrifice that is needed to take an upward, ambitious journey such as the one in the making at Huddersfield Town, and he remains hungry to achieve more in his career. “I look forward to working with Marcus in the coming months and I’m sure he’s a player that our supporters are going to enjoy watching play.” Writing on social media regarding his time at Town, Harness said: “ Couldn’t have dreamt of a better two seasons. Thank you for everything.”

Photo: Matchday Images



waldenblue7 added 20:01 - Jun 2

Best of luck Marcus, thanks for the two promotion winning seasons. 2

Whos_blue added 20:06 - Jun 2

Good news. Always struck me as a good pro. Glad he's got himself sorted so quickly. 0

trevski_s added 20:08 - Jun 2

Best of luck Harness, time to earn those back to back promotions once again and look forward to seeing you return to Portman Road with Huddersfield in the Premier League 0

flykickingbybgunn added 20:14 - Jun 2

He will be good for them. Good luck to both Marcus and Hudders. 0

