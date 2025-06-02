Released Harness Joins Grant at Huddersfield
Monday, 2nd Jun 2025 19:45
Released forward Marcus Harness has joined Huddersfield Town, who are now managed by ex-Blues first-team coach Lee Grant.
Town announced Harness’s departure this morning and the 29-year-old has quickly been confirmed as a Terriers player, signing a three-year deal.
“I got a call from Lee Grant after he got the manager’s job at Huddersfield Town, he told me about the club and the direction that it’s going in and everything going on that I wasn’t aware of,” Harness told the League One club’s website.
“I know how he works, so it was a no-brainer for me – I was sold early on. I’m sure he’s going to do a great job here and I’m going to do my best to try and help that.
“We have had a lot of conversations over the last week, and it seems like a great fit; I’m really excited to be here.”
Grant, who took over at the West Yorkshire club last week and has already recruited midfielder Ryan Ledson from Preston North End, added: “I’m delighted to add Marcus to the squad this early in the summer and keep our momentum building.
“Opening the window with two players with such quality and experience and a genuine desire for success sets a wonderful tone for the season ahead.
“Obviously as someone who I have had the opportunity to work with previously, I’m confident Marcus has all of the qualities both personally and professionally that the supporters will be excited to see.
“We are delighted he has chosen us ahead of significant interest from clubs in the division above, which speaks to his commitment towards what we are trying to achieve this season.
“Marcus has experience of the hard work and sacrifice that is needed to take an upward, ambitious journey such as the one in the making at Huddersfield Town, and he remains hungry to achieve more in his career.
“I look forward to working with Marcus in the coming months and I’m sure he’s a player that our supporters are going to enjoy watching play.”
Writing on social media regarding his time at Town, Harness said: “ Couldn’t have dreamt of a better two seasons. Thank you for everything.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]