Former Blues Youngster Knight Joins Cambridge United

Monday, 2nd Jun 2025 21:15 Former Blues youngster Ben Knight has joined Cambridge United on a free transfer. Knight, 22, was a free agent following his release by Murcia in February having joined the Spanish third-tier side from Manchester City in August last year. The forward left the Blues’ youth set-up after eight years at the club to move to the Etihad in 2018, Town veteran academy coach Bryan Klug having said he was the best youth player he had ever worked with. “I am really happy,” Knight told the League Two side’s website. “Although it’s been a difficult period recently for me, I can’t say enough about how well the club have looked after me and I am determined to repay them now with my performances on the pitch. “It is close to home and I have needed to enjoy my football again - I can’t wait to get started.” Manager Neil Harris added: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Ben Knight to Cambridge United. “He is a player that has trained with us at the end of last season as he was a local lad who just wants to play football with a smile on his face again. “He has undoubted talent, ability and is extremely creative. He can play in various attacking positions for us and is a player I am really looking forward to working with.” During his time in Spain, Knight made only one start in a Copa Federation tie in addition to four appearances from the bench in the league, 154 minutes of football in total. Knight, who is from Reach in Cambridgeshire and is the nephew of ex-England international cricketer Nick Knight, made one senior appearance for City, as a sub in the 2021 Community Shield at Wembley, while spending spells on loan at Crewe and Stockport.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Edmundo added 21:19 - Jun 2

Such a shame he never reached his potential. Could suggest maybe he should have stayed with us, but hopefully he got enough to set himself and his family up for life at City. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments