Thomas Targeting Second Jamaica Cap

Tuesday, 3rd Jun 2025 10:38

Ipswich Town Women’s striker Natasha Thomas will be hoping to win her second full cap with Jamaica when they face the USA in a friendly in St Louis, Missouri overnight (KO 1am UK time).

Thomas was added to the squad on Friday having won her one previous cap as a sub in a 3-0 friendly defeat in France in October last year when she became the first Town Women’s player to win a full international cap.

The 29-year-old, the Blues’ all-time record appearance-maker and top scorer, who was born in Birmingham and raised in Lowestoft, qualifies to play for the Reggae Girlz via her grandparents.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images