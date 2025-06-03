Wardley Fight Not First Time Portman Road Has Hosted Boxing

Tuesday, 3rd Jun 2025 14:24 Saturday’s interim WBA World Heavyweight title showdown between Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni won’t be the first time Portman Road has hosted boxing with the stadium having previously staged fights back in 1946. Nat Shaw, a Town director from the time the club went professional in 1936 until his death in 1969, who also ran a local drapery business and owned the greyhound stadium in London Road, was the promoter of the event, which took place on the afternoon and evening of Saturday 29th June, 1946. Despite unsettled weather, more than 3,000 attended, however, a number lower than was probably expected with a poster advertising “covered accommodation for 8,000” at what was erroneously referred to as Portland Road. Top of the bill was a heavyweight contest between Scotsman Jock Porter, formerly of Colchester Police, and Al Robinson of Leeds, who the programme reveals had been a sparring partner of Freddie Mills and had previously fought Jack London and Bruce Woodcock. Robinson had been a late replacement for Jack Smith of Worcester, echoes of this weekend’s fight with Huni having stepped into the breach at short notice following the withdrawal of American Jarrell Miller. While Miller was sidelined by a shoulder injury, Smith had been forced to pull out due to, according to the Evening Star from Monday 1st July, 1946, “an infliction of boils”. Robinson won the fight in the first round with the second-billing bout also having ended relatively quickly. Norwich’s Ginger Sadd, the undefeated Eastern Area champion, had been knocked out Londoner Jimmy Sales, a former London and District ABA champion, in what was advertised as an “Extra Special Middleweight Contest”. Earlier, in a featherweight fight, Dick Perriman of Guernsey had beaten Charlie White of Norwich on points following six three-minute rounds. In a welterweight fight, Norwich’s Bert Buxton knocked out Charlie Hubbard from Loughborough, while Dave Finney from Scotland defeated George Graham of Diss on points in an eight-round middleweight fight. Tickets for Saturday’s fight are available from the club here. Thanks to Colin Kreidewolf and James Ager

Photo: Action Images



