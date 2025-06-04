Thomas Makes First Jamaica Start in Defeat to USA

Wednesday, 4th Jun 2025 09:41

Ipswich Town Women’s striker Natasha Thomas made her first start for Jamaica as the Reggae Girlz were beaten 4-0 by the USA in St Louis, Missouri overnight.

Ally Sentnor netted twice in the first half for the home side, ranked the number one team in the world at present with Jamaica 40th, and Lynn Biyendolo a further two in the second to see the home side to victory.

Thomas, who was winning her second cap, played the first 57 minutes before being replaced.

The 29-year-old, the club’s all-time top scorer and appearance-maker, was a late call into the squad on Friday having won her previous cap as a sub in a 3-0 friendly defeat in France in October last year when she became the first Town Women’s player to win a full international cap.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images